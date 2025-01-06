In the current panorama of Spanish television, and with the permission of the streaming platforms, there continue to be highly successful series. If decades ago ‘Verano Azul’, ‘Farmacia de Guardia’, ‘Médico de Familia’ or ‘Los Serranos’ were a hit, many cannot imagine a small screen without a good time of laughter thanks to ‘The one that is coming’ (LQSA).

This series began airing in 2007 as a kind of continuation of the no less mythical ‘No one lives here’. The plot is similar: the daily life of a neighborhood community with everyday plots, and many surreal stories, that its tenants face. He black humor and absurd situations are in all the scenes

The key to success, surely, is its cast of characters, many of them extremely eccentric and with unique characteristics. They have varied profiles, from the conflictive neighbor to the funny or the clueless. Among them stands out precisely Antonio Recioa grumpy neighbor with a desire for power who, despite his tyranny, has become one of the most charismatic and the particular style that his actor gives to the character is largely to blame for this, Jordi Sánchez.

A mythical character from Catalan television

Jordi Sánchez Zaragoza (Barcelona, ​​1964) is an actor, screenwriter and director who has experienced his greatest popularity at the expense of Recio, a character he began playing in 2007, but who was already well known in Catalonia for his appearances on regional television. Endearing is, and highly remembered in the community, his role as ‘Lópes’ in the ‘Plats Bruts’ series‘ which TV3 broadcast between 1999 and 2002 and which went on to win an Ondas. In fact, some of his stellar moments still spread on social networks.









The most curious thing about his career is, surely, that he is Diploma in Nursingfrom the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​and worked for a few years in the trauma unit of the Vall d’Hebron hospital, but abandoned his professional career to dedicate himself to world of scripts and acting. He studied at the Barcelona Theater Institute and founded several theater companies, with which he produced series such as ‘Plats Bruts’. Furthermore, three of his theatrical texts (‘Excusas’, ‘Krámpack’ and ‘Alimañas’) ended up in the cinema.

Later he has been in the comedies ‘Now or never’, ‘Elite Corps’, ‘Don’t blame karma for what happens to you because you’re an idiot’, ‘If I were rich’ or, more recently, ‘Lord, give me patience’. Also in multiple state series, although in none with such a leading role as in ‘LQSA’. At the same time, he has done work as a voice actor: one of the best known is his voice as the evil Gargamel from The Smurfs or Master Woo from Lego Ninjago.

His life, however, took a turn in February 2021 when his family announced on social networks that he had been admitted to the ICU of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Hospital in Madrid for a pneumonia derived from Covid. For this reason, he was intubated and in a coma for 24 days. Now he recognizes that the terrible experience has marked a before and after in his life.

Despite being very popular, it has taken its personal life quite discreetly. It is known, however, that he is happily married to Elisenda, with whom he fathered Arnau and Violeta. What he does not hide from is his other great love, his dog Ramón, whom he has often shown on his Instagram.