Genoveva Casanova (48 years old), known for being the first Mexican belonging to the Spanish nobility in more than 100 years, carries with her a history rich in roots and experiences that cross borders. Daughter of Larry Casanova, an animal trainer, and Mariana González-Reimann, descendant of a Danish family led by the sailor Arnold Eugen Reimann, a lineage that has influenced her life and personality.

At the age of 24, while studying Philosophy, he did an exchange at the University of Seville, where his life would take a decisive turn. Mother of two twins, Luis and Amina, the result of her relationship with Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, Genoveva has always maintained a balanced approach between her personal and professional life, despite the turbulence she has had to face.

Over the years, Genoveva has been able to reinvent herself in different areas. Her first contact with public exhibition came after her marriage to the son of the Duchess of Alba, Cayetano Martínez de Irujo. Their romance opened doors in the world of fashion, collaborating with luxury brands such as Tag Heur and Christian Dior. In addition, he also ventured into the literary world, publishing his first novel ‘The cry of the elephants’ in 2015.

Her passion for art and culture led her to participate in the filming of the film ‘Goya’s Ghosts’, as well as she has demonstrated her versatility on television in programs such as ‘Mask Singer’, ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ and currently, as a contestant in ‘El Desafío’, where Victoria Federica also participates.









Her marriage to Cayetano Martínez de Irujo

Genoveva has had a high-profile and intense sentimental life. Her best-known story was her relationship with the family of Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart, the Duchess of Alba, after her marriage to Cayetano Martínez de Irujo. The two met in 2000 in Jerez de la Frontera and, just a few months after their romance became public, it was known that they were going to become parents.

Five years later, they were married on October 15, 2005 at the Palacio de Dueñas, with more than 200 guests, including prominent names and well-known faces, from bullfighters to politicians and personalities from the social chronicle. After their wedding, she obtained the title of Countess of Salvatierra, however, two years later, in 2007, their love story ended in divorce.

Genoveva’s romances

After their separation, Genoveva had an affair with the Peruvian Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, son of famous writer Mario Vargas Llosa. They met in 2008 when they both worked for UNHCR and it was not until two years later when they confirmed their relationship on a trip with his father-in-law, where they accompanied him to collect the Nobel Prize.

Despite being very integrated with said family, their relationship only lasted two and a half years, maintaining a close friendship.

Years later, Genoveva had a relationship with the former Minister of Justice, José María Michavila. The two met a year after the death of the politician’s wife due to a stroke during the birth of their fifth child. The ex-couple met at Verónica Cuevas’s wedding and months later they confirmed their relationship by attending various events together. However, in 2016 was the last time they were seen together, making their breakup known.

Two years later, there was speculation about a romance with a businessman of Hindu-Spanish origin who lived in our country. They were seen attending parties together, but their relationship did not consolidate.

In 2022, the magazine ‘Semana’ published some images of the Mexican celebrating her birthday with her children and José Manuel Gayán, a rancher and president of the Spanish Association of Purebred Lusitano Horse Breeders.

Caught with Prince Frederick of Denmark

In 2023, Genoveva Casanova once again made headlines after photographs published exclusively by ‘Readings’ came to light, where she was seen spending time with Prince Frederick of Denmark, which sparked romance rumors, which were categorically denied. by the actress.

In the photos, the two could be seen walking through various places in Madrid, including Retiro Park, a place very close to their residence, where they were also seen together.

Currently, she is single, focused on her family and her personal and professional projects, such as her participation in ‘El Desafío’, enjoying every stage of her life and the beginning of a new year.