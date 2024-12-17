Aside from musical hits like ‘Devuélveme la vida’ and ‘I’m made of little pieces of you’, Antonio Orozco (Hospitalet de Llobregat, 1972) has also managed to establish himself as one of the most televised artists in our country. The singer has been a ‘coach’ for more than seven seasons in Antena 3’s ‘The Voice’where he set with other Hispanic music stars such as Malú, Luis Fonsi and Pablo López.

The eleventh edition of the musical competition comes to an end next Friday December 20 at 10:00 p.m. in the chain. On the occasion of this latest gala and the next album that will be released next spring, the Catalan artist will be one of the star guests this Tuesday at ‘El Hormiguero’ by Pablo Motos.

Orozco’s professional career is well known, but the truth is that about his private life There is little data. Music saved a childhood marked by a harsh family tragedy, although this has not been the only personal setback that the performer has had to face in recent years.

Antonio Orozco’s father died in a work accident

If something has completely marked the life of Antonio Orozco, it has been the death of his father when he was only 21 years old. His father, who worked as a maintenance man in a mansion alongside the singer’s mother, a cleaner, died after suffering a work accident at 43 years old, leaving the family very touched and three small children behind.

«That afternoon was the night of San Juan. My father had to go down the hill, it seems that something scared him and he lost control. A blow to the head ended his life instantly.. There is no San Juan festival that I don’t remember, nor a day,” the ‘La Voz’ jury told Carlos del Amor on the program ‘La Matemática del Espejo’. «My father did not see me succeed»the singer lamented years later, whose first steps in music were thanks to his parents.

At that moment, Antonio had to step forward and adopt the role of father to help his little brothersMarcos and Jesús, who at that time were just 16 years and 19 months old. “My best project that I have had throughout my life is my brother Marcos,” said the performer about him, who has followed in his footsteps in music as a drummer.

The sudden death of Susana Prat, the mother of her son Jan

On a sentimental level, Antonio Orozco has also suffered some setbacks. It is the case of the death of his ex-partner, Susana Pratwho died in 2017 at just 44 years old. The singer’s girlfriend He had been fighting an aggressive cancer since 2014. whom he could not beat, as Mariola Orellana, Antonio Carmona’s wife, confirmed then on Instagram.

Although the couple had broken up their relationship years before his death, they both maintained a good relationship and a company, Semillas de Silencio SLdedicated to the trade of furniture and household items. With her, the musician also became a father for the first time: in 2006, the couple welcomed little Jan. «My son took the little shame out of mebut she is the spitting image of her mother. She is an example; I want to be like her mother, I love her, I adore her, I respect her and every day I look at her as if it were the last minute that I am going to have her,” she said in an interview.

Years before, the singer had suffered another painful loss on a personal level, that of Marina Parrillawith whom he had a relationship for more than a decade. The woman, whom he met during a break from his relationship with Susana Prat, passed away in 2011 abruptly as a result of a lymphatic cancersomething that was a hard blow for the artist. «Marina Parrilla, artist’s artist, I stay with you… Rest in peace… I will always have you with me, always», he wrote in a farewell message.

His son Jan follows in Orozco’s footsteps in music

Like his father, Jan Orozco He has also been blessed with the talent of music. From a very young age, Antonio Orozco’s son has shown his skill as a pianistalthough he also plays drums and guitar. On stage he has already shown this musical talent that characterizes him: in June 2021, Jan He accompanied his father on the keyboard when he performed at the Calafell Beach Festival. «The truth is that going with him on tour or being in the studio really It was what influenced me to start as a musician and composer“said the young man, who, unlike his father, sees himself more involved in the world of electronic music.

Antonio Orozco’s firstborn, who is already 17 years old, is very focused on his musical career and study at one of the best art schools in England from 2023. «I am going to learn a lot and gain a lot of experience. Artists like Emily Blunt and Hans Zimmer studied at this school“So I’m very excited about what’s coming in the next two years,” the little boy said in an interview.

And music is not the only artistic facet of the little one: he has also stood out in drawing and cinemaparticipating in the filming of the short Valiente, for the Catalonia Films School. Besides, has tried his luck as a DJ: «It has helped me gain confidence in front of the public and it has helped me know what people like and what they like and what they want to dance, what they want to feel. “It’s really helped me get to know people’s tastes.”

An unexpected fatherhood and his unknown partner

Antonio Orozco, always very secretive about his private life, surprised his followers at the beginning of 2022 when he unexpectedly announced the arrival of his little daughter, Antonellaborn in 2021. Little is known about the mother of his daughterwhose identity remains a mystery.

The Catalan has barely commented on the little girl, although he did do so in an interview with Nuria Roca, where he gave more details about her birth. «It has been a joy, for me now it is all the inspiration, everything one needs», explained the artist, for whom it has not been easy to face this second fatherhood. “There are many concerns, many unanswered questions… The children would have to come with an instruction book,” he stated then.