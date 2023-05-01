The Argentine striker naturalized Mexican, Rogelio Funes Mori, had a spectacular night last Saturday against Club Universidad Nacional, signing his second hat-trick in Clausura 2023, something that no other player achieved in this tournament, staying just two goals away from matching the individual scoring lead of the Club’s Mexican attacker America, Henry Martin, who scored 14 touchdowns.
Despite the fact that he had certain moments in the regular season in which he was questioned, above all, at the start, the all-time top scorer for the Monterrey team managed to establish a personal record since he arrived at the Sultana del Norte, surpassing his best scoring record in a tournament, which was 11 goals.
It is a fact that if he had not been absent for several games, his goals would have been more, in addition, having taken advantage of the penalty kicks at the beginning of the tournament. Despite this personal record, Funes Mori He still has that thorn in his side of not being able to win the scoring title in the 16 tournaments in which he has participated in Mexican soccer.
Funes Mori He was the second best scorer in the Clausura, so many expected his return to the Mexican team, but it seems that while he is Diego Cocca On the bench, the Rayados forward has no place in the national team, since he has opted for forwards in his first calls De la Rosa, Gimenez and Jimenez.
