Steam has launched the offers on the JRPG series Person from Atlus, which involve a good part of the games in the franchise on offer, including the recent Persona 3: Reload and the Collection which includes the re-releases of the third and fourth chapters together with the fifth.
In the case of Persona 3: Reloadthe game is offered to us at a price of 41.99 euros, with a 40% discount on the total. Also on offer is the DLC Pack (does not include the expansion The Answer) at 20.24 euros, which includes sets of alternative costumes, Personas and music.
Other offers
There Person Collection instead it is on sale at 53.17 euros, with a discount of 47%. As previously mentioned, it includes Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royale. If you want, the fourth and fifth chapters are on offer individually, respectively at 11.99 euros and 23.99 euros. Also on offer are the spin-offs Persona 5 Tactica at 35.99 euros, Persona 5 Striker at 17.99 euros and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax at 8.99 euros.
If you’re interested, find the Steam page dedicated to the Persona franchise deals at this address. Discounts will be active only until August 19thso you still have a few days to take advantage of it.
#Persona #series #sale #Steam #including #Persona #Reload #Collection
Leave a Reply