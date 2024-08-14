Steam has launched the offers on the JRPG series Person from Atlus, which involve a good part of the games in the franchise on offer, including the recent Persona 3: Reload and the Collection which includes the re-releases of the third and fourth chapters together with the fifth.

In the case of Persona 3: Reloadthe game is offered to us at a price of 41.99 euros, with a 40% discount on the total. Also on offer is the DLC Pack (does not include the expansion The Answer) at 20.24 euros, which includes sets of alternative costumes, Personas and music.