The person with the most homes in Spain lives in Coria del Río: a mayor, an inheritance and 600 “cheap rentals”

The Gutiérrez Pérez, heirs of the mayor of the municipality in the 70s, manage hundreds of apartments through an agent, who claims that they have a social purpose: “I have the cheapest rents in Coria” The map of large owners of more than 10 homes, municipality by municipality

One morning in the Gutiérrez Pérez neighborhood of Coria del Río, a municipality of Seville on the banks of the Guadalquivir and about 17 kilometers from the capital, it is a daily coming and going of its neighbors on any errand, with the shopping bag, with a stop at the bar, with any destination. Nothing out of the ordinary. What many do not know is that the homes in which they live and which they pay religiously for rent all belong to the largest individual property owner in Spain.

A few days ago elDiario.es revealed the unpublished data of the large owners who appear in the Cadastre as owners of more than ten homes throughout the country and their distribution in each municipality. Nobody knows about that anonymized list, based on their gestures, but in this ancient town all the neighbors consulted in the neighborhood know who gives its name to the place: Joaquín Gutiérrez Pérez, mayor of Coria del Río between 1969 and 1976.

A tightly closed metal door on Dolores Maldonado Street, next to the headquarters of the Santa Monica Neighborhood Association, apparently serves as the office for the home of that mayor’s nephew and who is the person who manages all of them. the floors. Everyone knows Mariano, but they warn that his ‘office’ only opens once or twice a week. “If you see a very skinny person, with a good car and with a fake tan, it’s him,” comments a talkative customer at the corner bar with some reluctance. “Better than a father,” summarizes a worker in charge of maintaining the housing blocks, which date back to the 60s and which show the passage of time, at least externally, but with the family always present in the nomenclature of the neighborhood: Joaquina Pérez street, Francisco Gutiérrez street, etc.



Francisco Gutiérrez Street



The maintenance guy dials without asking on his cell phone. On the other end of the phone is Mariano Gutiérrez, who defines himself as the “agent” of the “14 people who own” the homes that inherited said real estate assets, all of them children and grandchildren of Joaquín Gutiérrez Pérez. “In the Property Registry it may not be well recorded,” he hides when asked who is the natural person who owns 627 homes in Coria, 4.7% of the total in the municipality, as elDiario.es has analyzed. For the information revealed by this newspaper, the list of cadastral owners with more than 10 properties for residential use registered as taxpayers of the IBI and the records of the number of properties of these holders in each municipality have been used. “Sure, but there are 14 partners. Come to the office and I’ll explain it to you,” says the representative.

The customer’s description only needed to add gelled hair, shirt and tie. “Bring me the vest, it’s freezing cold here,” he says to the person accompanying him. The office is small, it is indeed cold and the host tries to mitigate it with a heater. In the store there are numerous shelves full of papers and folders. “In the 35 years I have been in this business, this is the first time I have spoken to a journalist,” he confesses. Do you know that all the homes that your family manages in Coria make you the owner with the most homes in Spain, doubling the property count of the next one on the list, in Valencia, which has 318 homes (0.07% of the municipality)? ?

“A lot of volume, but few nuts”

The question does not seem to surprise him and he quickly goes on to try to discard the idea that the visitor may take away: “All these homes were born with a social purpose that I have wanted to continue maintaining. “There is a lot of volume here, but few things, because I have the cheapest rents in Coria,” he repeats during the conversation, replicating what was stated by several of the neighbors consulted before.

Since 1990, Mariano has managed the estate of the Gutiérrez Pérez, a “wealthy” family from Coria, according to the neighbors’ story. Not only in this neighborhood, with about 350 houses of 45-60 m2, with two bedrooms in general, but also in “the Gutiérrez Pérez de Above”, where there are some blocks that house a hundred homes built in the boom of the brick from the late 90s, next to the historic Coria Pool. The pool is also owned by the Gutiérrez Pérez family, although part of that land was sold to the once large housing development company AIFOS, which led to the largest suspension of payments in Andalusia. “Half of Seville came here to swim on weekends in the 80s when the Guadalpark did not exist,” says a neighbor.



Apartment blocks in "the Gutiérrez Pérez above"next to the National Police station



Mariano, who prefers not to be photographed, draws on his memory but in a fresh way despite the passing of the years. “My grandfather José Gutiérrez founded this neighborhood with some help that Franco gave to build social housing. Later his son Joaquín became mayor. He had five brothers, who had 14 children, and who now have the homes.”

One of the neighbors with whom SevillaelDiario.es spoke commented that there is also a third Gutiérrez Pérez neighborhood but in the neighboring town of La Puebla del Río. “That’s from a relative,” Mariano points out without further detail, pointing to the Coria neighborhood where we are. “60-70% of the homes are old rentals and pay between 25 and 100 euros per month.” “They are surrogate apartments, whose rent is updated with the CPI. Some started paying three pesetas at the end of the 60s. There are also those who pay about 250 euros, or 300, because they are contracts that have been made new,” he explains. “They are discontinued apartments, free rent, and I could set the price I wanted, but I don’t,” he boasts. “If I priced them at 500 euros, they would take them out of my hands,” he says.



Current aerial image of the Gutiérrez Pérez neighborhood of Coria del Río



Another neighbor who was walking through the area criticized that some were made to pay the IBI even though they were renting. “There have been complaints, but the owner has won them all,” he explained. “That comes in the contracts,” confidently states the agent of the apartment owners, who boasts of having “an overflowing waiting list” of fifty applicants for “the cheapest rents in Coria.” but “it moves little because the children stay with their parents’ houses and such.” In recent years, it is true that it is the area where the most immigrant population is concentrated in the town, according to the City Council’s own data and as the representative also recognizes.

During the conversation with Gutiérrez, another name also well known in the area comes up, Manuel Leflet Alvarado, who runs a real estate developer created in 2000, and to whom some neighbors also attribute a large number of homes in Coria del Río and in other parts of the area. province, as well as hotels in Coria, Sanlúcar la Mayor or Dos Hermanas. However, Leflet would be a company and Gutiérrez Pérez appears as the owner, which is why it appears on the aforementioned Cadastre list. The agent does not want to go into details, but assigns him “another type of business.” “They are more expensive rents,” previously noted one of the neighbors consulted.

