Many experts believe that severity of coronavirus disease depends not only on whether the infected person has accompanying illnesses – problems with the heart and blood vessels, diabetes, obesity and others, but also from the amount of the virus received during contact with the sick person, that is, from the viral load.

The New England Journal of Medicine has published an article about the formation of additional immune protection against COVID-19 in people who wear medical masks (reports ibigdan.com). Experts suggest that a person who breathes air with an aerosol of viral particles has immunity to cope with a low viral load. Drops containing the virus or its fragments settle on the mask. Much less viable viral particles enter the respiratory tract than without it.

These few viruses are incapable of causing symptomatic illness – they are simply too few to trigger a “chain reaction”. But they stimulate the production of immunity. It is not a fact that this immunity will be as powerful as the immune response to a full-fledged disease. But it will still be formed.

A person who has had a mild illness falls out of the chain of spread of the virus, at least for a while. It can be weeks, months, which is good for suppressing outbreaks and waiting for the vaccine to arrive.

In the case of coronavirus, it has already been proven that the likelihood of symptoms and the severity of the disease depend on the viral load: the higher the dose a person grabs, the more likely a severe course is. That is why tight spaces with many potential carriers are so dangerous and fleeting contacts are relatively safe.

The article argues that statistics for different countries speaks in favor of the fact that the mass wearing of masks significantly increases the number of asymptomatic carriers: on average, about 40 percent of asymptomatic carriers are recorded around the world, but where the total mask regime is strictly observed, this number reaches 80 (! ) percent.

In a word, masks not only slow down the spread of infection, but also reduce the likelihood of its severe course, further contributing to the development of herd immunity.

Previously, scientists found that a coronavirus that got on the cotton fabric of the mask loses its viability within a day.

Meanwhile, several cases of re-infection with COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ukraine.

132

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter