Right now the whole world is in the grip of corona epidemic. This virus is killing thousands of people every day. Nobody is able to live with their loved ones in this disease. The sick itself is fighting this battle. In such a situation, Corona Warriors are serving these patients and also curing the patients. Unfortunately, if a patient dies, his crematorium is no less than a warrior. The story of one such person will make your eyes moist here.A person named Arif Khan Delhi cremated him after his death from Corona. Arif had cremated around 200 dead bodies since March but he himself died of Corona. Corona Warrier Arif Khan was associated with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sevadal as a driver. Arif Khan, who took corona patients to the hospital and died after the death of the patients, himself suffered from a corona infection. He died at the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi on Saturday.

Bhagat Singh used to work with Seva Dal

Arif Khan used to work with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, providing free ambulance service, this service team provides free emergency services in Delhi – NCR. When a corona patient (Corona Patient) was killed, and his family did not have money for the last rites, Arif Khan also helped by paying him money.

Free service to 488 patients so far

So far, the dead bodies of 488 Corona positive patients have been provided free of charge by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal. 623 COVID-19 positive patients have also taken an ambulance service. On behalf of the Seva Dal, it was told that 90 such dead bodies were also cremated, which had quarantines at their homes. An appeal has been made by Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sevadal that all of you pray that the soul of Bhai Arif Khan may rest in peace and all the other drivers and Corona warriors also get the power to serve.