These days it has been eight years since the horror experience appeared on PlayStation 4.

Eight years ago, one of the most praised horror experiences by critics and players was released on PlayStation 4: PT, a game by Hideo Kojima that served as a preview of the Silent Hills that unfortunately ended up being cancelled, a decision that ended up causing the withdrawal of the Store from the PT itself

The problems of the Japanese creative with Konami deprived many users of being able to play one of the most original proposals of fear in recent years. Kojima himself has remembered the game through their social networks During the last days, but there has been another protagonist of the story who has left more details of what happened at the time.

We are talking about Pearl L, a former Konami worker who has the privilege of being the person who removed PT from stores, since he was the one who had to contact PlayStation for it. In messages in your account Twitter collected by VGCtells us how he lived it and what his work was.

“I helped put the game on the store, with a fake publisher and everything else,” he explains. “And I was the person who called Sony to ask them to remove it and block downloads. It was a very funny conversation“. Pearl continued to respond to fans and, when asked about the reason for the withdrawal, commented that it was Konami’s doing, in case there was any doubt. “I say it with all my love: it was for Konami“.

He assures that the worst part was experienced by SonyPearl wanted to remember the people who worked in the customer service department at Konami and the people at Sony with whom she had to deal with the situation. “It was fantastic (as usual) to work with Sony. It was a difficult situation in generalhe continues. “I really felt sorry for Sony, who had to bear the brunt of the whole thing. We definitely got an interesting lesson on the power and importance of picking your battles in relationship management.”

The truth is that PT has continued to be present in the industry over the years. the filmmaker William of the Bullwho was involved in the project, recalled Silent Hills in his promotional appearance during The Game Awards 2021, and fans not only hope to see him again one day, but that the most skilled in programming carry out their own versions of PT to through mods and new games to try to emulate the terror it caused at the time.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: PT, Silent Hills, Hideo Kojima, Konami and Terror.