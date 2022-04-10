Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The cost paid by the people who are attacking him will be greatThis is because many acts of corruption are being documented, assured the Municipal President of CuliacanJesus Estrada Ferreiro.

Dissatisfied with the accusations that have been made against him and the impeachment proceedings that are being carried out in the State Congress, the mayor asked the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, to reconsider and blamed, along with the president of the Political Coordination Board of the State Congress (Jucopo), Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, for what could happen to him and his family because of the hatred generated in society.

“The person who is attacking me I attack himI answer what he says and if he is going to continue the same way, we will see what happens to us, nothing more than everyone understands, all those who are involved, from the PRI, from Morena and from wherever, the cost is going to be very big and heavy for them, personally, because there are many acts of corruption that we are documenting,” said Estrada Ferreiro.

Regarding the impeachment process against him, he explained that there are amparo trials and legal resources and some other means with which he can defend himself, so the only fear he has is that people will disagree. by the information circulating in the media.

“He deserves a political trial, he deserves to be expelled from Morena, to be expelled from the government and to be expelled from everywhere, he is a mobster from Congress, he has a mafia, I hope that the governor reconsiders, that the governor reconsiders is what I ask you, and that you be honest and do things correctly is what I ask of you, I have not committed any offense against anyone,” stressed the mayor against the president of Jucopo.