Toto Wolff will pay a large amount of money to take a look behind the scenes at Red Bull Racing. If you’re reading this Toto, this is your big chance. The highest bidder will receive a tour of the Red Bull Technology Campus from Red Bull Racing, say the F1 factory and everything around it. Oh, in addition, you can have a drink with Max Verstappen and he will give you the racing suit he wore during the Canadian GP.

Verstappen’s racing suit will be auctioned via F1 Authentics. The money will go to Red Bull’s charity, Wings for Life. You can bid until July 4. For now, the highest bid is 35,500 British pounds. Converted, that is about 41,000 euros. A considerable amount, although we suspect that the highest bid will rise in the coming days.

The Verstappen race suit that comes with it for free is an important piece of F1 history. In this uniform, Verstappen achieved his 41st victory, leveling him with Ayrton Senna. In addition, the victory in Canada meant the hundredth first place for Red Bull Racing. This makes Red Bull the fifth team in history to have achieved a hundred victories or more.