The court gave 14 years to the terrorist Zhuk for the explosion near the CAA building in Melitopol

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Yaroslav Zhuk to 14 years in prison, who staged an explosion near the building of the military-civil administration of the Zaporozhye region (VCA) in Melitopol. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the court.

The convict was found guilty under Article 361 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Act of International Terrorism”). He spent the first four years in prison, and then in a maximum security colony.

The court found that Zhuk developed a plan for the terrorist attack, made an improvised explosive device, studied the routes to approach the CAA buildings, determined the places where the bomb was planted and where to escape after the crime was committed.

On June 17, 2022, the terrorist arrived in his car at the VGA, planted a bomb at the entrance to the building and detonated it when an administration employee, accompanied by two servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, came out into the street. After this, Zhuk tried to escape, but was detained.

Earlier it was reported that he tried to blow up the director of the Department of Education and Science of the Zaporozhye region, Elena Shapurova. During interrogation, Zhuk said that he was a member of the “Resistance” movement, which is supervised by the SBU and was created with the goal of eliminating members of the High Administration of Melitopol. Zhuk hoped to receive a large monetary reward for a terrorist attack against an official in order to take his family to Europe. The accused also said that former mayor Ivan Fedorov, who is now in Ukraine, helped him deliver explosives under the guise of food.