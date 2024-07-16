Secret Service Chief: I Take Responsibility for Trump Shooting

Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle has claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. stated Cheatle herself told ABC News. However, she refused to resign because of what happened.

While her staff did receive information from rally attendees that they had spotted a suspicious person, Cheatle said her staff had little time to respond.

She added that the roof from which the shooting took place was guarded by local police.

An assassination attempt on Trump occurred on July 13 during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. During the speech, the politician was shot in the ear, and the shooter was eliminated by Secret Service snipers.