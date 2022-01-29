Mazatlan.- A fort multiple car crash It happened this Friday night on Rafael Buelna Avenue, at the height of Infonavit Playas, with at least two people injured.

An unofficial version indicates that a van collided with cars waiting at a red light, in the lane from east to west, and then its driver accelerated to flee through the streets of Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

It was shortly after 9:00 p.m. that a car accident was reported, where one of them was apparently on fire.

At the scene it was found that there were three crashed vehicles: a gray Versa Nissan, in front of it was a green Versa Nissan ecotaxi, and in front of the taxi was a white Nissan Kicks van.

Elements of the Mazatlán Veterans Fire Department were on the scene to prevent a fire in the vehicles; They commented that smoke came out of the gray Versa after the crash, but that things did not get worse. They eliminated any danger and disconnected batteries.

A Civil Protection paramedic checked taxi driver José Ignacio T., 47, who reported pain in one of his legs and other blows.

It is known that a young woman who apparently came on the Kicks also reported neck and jaw pain, but did not require hospitalization.

Police and municipal traffic came to take note of the fact; also a good number of taxi drivers came in support of their partner.

The unofficial version was given that a truck that was being chased by someone else first hit the gray Versa at high speed, and with its momentum it hit the ecotaxi, and it hit the Kicks; then, the alleged unknown perpetrator fled at full speed. Municipal Transit took the case to carry out the corresponding expert reports.