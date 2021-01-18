Miriam Veras Godoy during one of the conferences to report on the situation of the pandemic in Mexico. Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro

The head of the universal vaccination program in Mexico, Miriam Veras Godoy, has resigned in the middle of the campaign to apply vaccines against covid-19. The Government ensures that the resignation of the official responds exclusively to personal reasons and denies that her decision has to do with discrepancies in the operation designed to contain the expansion of the second wave of coronavirus. In the country, which this week began the massive distribution of about 440,000 doses in almost the entire territory, more than one and a half million infections and more than 140,000 deaths have been counted since last March.

Veras Godoy, a medical surgeon with more than three decades of experience in public health, was the general director of the National Center for Child and Adolescent Health (Censia), the body in charge of the universal vaccination program. “His reasons are merely personal,” Carlos Cortés Alcalá, director of Health Promotion of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, maintained this Sunday at a press conference. His explanation focused on the complexity of the plan to apply the covid vaccines. “It is very special and different from the regular operations of the universal vaccination program, where the only actor as such was CENSIA and the 32 immunization programs in the States. In this case no, in this case it is very different […]. It is a federal operation of the entire Government of Mexico, where multiple State Secretariats are participating under a scheme that is better known in the militia, but which is not exclusive to the militia, which is the incident command system, “he said.

This system, he added, “brings together multiple actors from different Secretariats and one does not necessarily respond to who is their boss.” “If they tell me ‘you are going to enter the vaccination incident command system’, at that moment my direct boss for that operation ceases to be the doctor [Hugo] López-Gatell and is the commander of that operation “, continued the official, who assures that” Dr. Veras Godoy had a commission like that of anyone who is participating in that operation and does not leave a hole. “

Cortés Alcalá went further and assured that the person responsible for vaccination was excited about the program. “I was very excited, just like all of us are super excited that the vaccine has finally arrived and that we could begin to apply it as one of the prevention measures to reduce the impact of the epidemic in our country. It seems to me that Dr. Veras Godoy makes this personal decision, but it will not have a significant impact on the operation ”. The exit, advanced by the Latinus portal, is relevant due to the position of Veras Godoy and the moment in which it occurs. Resignations are often related to internal friction, discrepancies or clashes. The head of Public Health Promotion, however, denied that circumstance and insisted: “It is not real that she disagreed with the vaccine or with the operation or anything. The doctor made that decision, but without disagreeing with anything “.

The public health system began to administer the doses to health and risk personnel on Christmas Eve and this Sunday López Obrador announced that he had agreed to renounce part of the shipments of Pfizer vaccines to transfer them to countries with fewer resources. The Government recalls that Mexico does not intend to have the doses distributed by that pharmaceutical company and is also looking for other sources to strengthen the vaccination program.