Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A woman poIt could be the one who occupies the coordination of Civil Protection in Ahome although there is nothing defined, declared Gerardo Vargas Landeros.
The mayor said that Tuesday at the latest could be when it is defined who could occupy the position left by Daniel Luna, who resigned last week for personal reasons.
“I think that between now and tomorrow we are going to inform you who is going to be the new man or woman, we have to give them a chance and there have been very good possibilities that it could be a woman and well, we are going to review today, there are four proposals and One of them is a woman,” he said.
Read more: The program “Not one more barefoot child” begins in Ahome
The municipal official stressed that the proposals are from people who have experience and the sense of serving society.
Topolobampo, Sinaloa, welcomes visitors with naval air combat
Graduated from the Communication Sciences Degree at UdeO (now UadeO) Los Mochis unit. In 2007, she began her professional career as a reporter and host of the news program Hechos Mochis of the television company TVAzteca. A year later, she moved to the Noroeste newspaper giving coverage to Government, Business and Agricultural sources. Subsequently, she joined the ranks of the journalists’ team of each editorial of EL DEBATE where she currently covers the areas of Politics, Government and Business. Among her professional training, the Oveja Negra journalism workshop that EL DEBATE carried out in conjunction with the International Consulting company Máquina de Ideas stands out. In addition to courses taught by the INEGI related to electoral crimes and journalism, among others focused on her journalistic practice. In 2018 she was awarded by the Mexican Culture Seminar, Los Mochis-El Fuerte and Guasave correspondent in the framework of Freedom of Expression Day
see more
#person #charge #Civil #Protection #Ahome #woman
Leave a Reply