Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A woman poIt could be the one who occupies the coordination of Civil Protection in Ahome although there is nothing defined, declared Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

The mayor said that Tuesday at the latest could be when it is defined who could occupy the position left by Daniel Luna, who resigned last week for personal reasons.

“I think that between now and tomorrow we are going to inform you who is going to be the new man or woman, we have to give them a chance and there have been very good possibilities that it could be a woman and well, we are going to review today, there are four proposals and One of them is a woman,” he said.

The municipal official stressed that the proposals are from people who have experience and the sense of serving society.