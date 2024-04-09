The man accused of beating, kidnapping and sexually assaulting a man who tried to start a relationship with his girlfriend will serve 11 years in prison under an agreement reached by the parties in this case, which occurred two years ago in Molina de Segura.

The prosecutor initially requested sentences totaling 31 years in prison for Vasil. MV and for each of the other four defendants, all of Bulgarian nationality and among whom is the father of the main convict and his brother, 25 years in prison for various crimes. The five confessed that they kidnapped a compatriot in Alicante, where he was with the sentimental partner of one of them, they beat him, gagged him and put him in the trunk of a car to take him to an apartment in Molina de Segura. Once there, and supposedly motivated by revenge for having a relationship with his partner, the girl's boyfriend sexually assaulted him on several occasions until he was released a day later by the Local Police.

The agreement reached by the representative of the Public Ministry and the lawyers reduced the sentences, which totaled 139 years in prison, until settling for sentences of 4 years for two of them, for a crime of illegal detention, and six for the other two, which adds another crime for the theft of the victim's car.

The trial, held this Tuesday at the Provincial Court of Murcia, concluded with the sentence handed down 'in voce' and the final sentences. This agreement included the recognition of the facts and, in addition, the mitigation of reparation for the damage, since the five defendants have deposited 5,000 euros as compensation.

In the trunk of a car



The events date back to 11:00 a.m. on May 2, 2021, when the victim went to the Murcia bus station looking for the girlfriend of one of the accused. After meeting, they had a conversation and decided to go to Alicante together. They parked the vehicle in which they traveled in a public parking lot located between Albufereta beach and Condomina avenue.

On the afternoon of May 3, 2021, the man left to have coffee, leaving the woman in the car with his mobile phone to talk to her relatives. However, she called her boyfriend, Vasil, and sent him the location of where they were.

When the man returned, the woman was not in the vehicle and around eleven at night that same day, with the victim in his car, the five defendants arrived, who had traveled from Molina de Segura. As the prosecutor relates, they all beat him, gagged him, tied his hands and feet and put him in the trunk of the victim's car. From Alicante, they drove to Molina de Segura, where they reside. They took him out of the trunk and dragged him up the stairs to the home of the main defendant.

Inside the home, they took him into the house, threw him on the bed in a room and grabbed his hands with a rope. He was then left alone with the main defendant, who raped him several times. Finally, the main defendant sent a photo of the victim to his cousin the next day along with the text “we have already arrived at my house.”

The victim's cousin forwarded the photograph to another relative of the victim, who notified the Local Police of Molina de Segura. The agents appeared at the home of the main accused and released the attacked person after 1:00 a.m. on May 4, 2021.

The victim suffered various bruises, wounds and pain that required initial medical assistance, 14 days of basic injury healing and medical treatment. Likewise, she suffered post-traumatic stress syndrome, which required medical treatment and 30 days of healing for moderate damage, also leaving 6 points of sequelae. With the medical reports, she filed a complaint at the Molina de Segura National Police station. The agents began an investigation and arrested the five people, between 21 and 43 years old, who were imprisoned until the date of the trial, held this Tuesday.