When on April 6 Pedro Sánchez, in his intervention in Moncloa to set the vaccination calendar, formally announced that the Government was not going to extend the state of alarm beyond May 9, the epidemiological forecasts of Health were different. The president of the Executive made the decision to promise the end of the exceptional legislation within a month, counting on the fact that Spain, hand in hand with vaccines and the restrictions imposed at Easter, for that May 9 there would not only be bent the curve of the fourth wave, but would be in a scenario tending to the ‘new normal’, so that The communities were not going to even have to consider – or vehemently demand, as some are doing – such extreme measures of restrictions on fundamental rights how to maintain perimeter confinements or curfews.

When Sánchez appeared that Tuesday immediately after the end of Holy Week, the reports of the Coronavirus Monitoring Committee, which he himself presides, confirmed that Spain was indeed entering the fourth wave on account not only of the holidays, but also due to a certain relaxation of measures at the end of March after overcoming the third wave. In fact, that last week the accumulated incidence had risen 18 points.

But those same reports -according to those responsible for Health- predicted a more promising future than what has finally been produced. They pointed out that the “maximum peak” of the fourth wave It was to be reached in the week of April 19 to 26, as Carolina Darias publicly announced in one of her appearances.

Moreover, on the same April 19, the director of Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, went so far as to affirm that the “effect of Easter is not being noticed” and that the fourth wave was going to stay in a “wave”.

The optimistic analysis of the head of Spanish epidemiology coincided with the CCAES documents of mid-April and that made Moncloa endorse its determination that there would be no extension. And it is those reports – sources of the Executive reveal – they were betting on a “frank drop” in epidemiological indices from the third week of April. Spain was going to reach a “valley zone”, as Simón literally defined it, both in public and in meetings with Sánchez. There was going to be a “clear improvement in the health situation” that should tend to consolidate even before May arrived. The ‘papers’ that Pedro Sánchez valued at the beginning of April to make the decision to announce that there was going to be no extension of the state of alarm drew a pandemic in a “valley” and not in a “high plateau”, as has ended up happening, given the persistence of the fourth wave to refuse to retreat, as the previous ones did almost immediately once their ceilings were reached.

Thus, the truth is that since Simón made his predictions about the «wavelength» that April 19, the accumulated national incidence (AI) at 14 days, which was then 230 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has remained practically the same -this Friday. latest data available, stood at 229 positives- after two weeks of sawtooth swings.

In Moncloa they also expected to start May far from the 10,000 daily cases in mid-April, but the figures remain almost identical to those of then. And they also hoped to hand over command to the communities with a very favorable outlook for the coming weeks, but the latest ‘deep indicators’ are not so clear. Although the cumulative incidence at 7 days in recent days is still less than half that of 14 days, which in principle would augur a receding pandemic, the positivity (the percentage of positive tests over the total) does not show a definite trend in recent days with constant ups and downs (moving around 7.29% on Friday) without a pattern that definitely points to a decline.

Extreme risk



In the scenario that Moncloa pointed out for the ‘transfer of powers’ to the communities, the 19 territories, or most of them, had to be located outside the area of ​​”extreme risk” in the two parameters that most concern specialists: the cumulative incidence and the percentage of occupancy of ICU beds by covid patients. However, one week before the end of the state of alarm, the epidemiological situation is the most disparate depending on the territories, but above all, what is most worrying is that more than half of the population lives in communities that are still in areas of maximum danger above 250 cases of AI at 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants and with occupation of intensive care units beyond 25% of the total beds.

According to the latest statistics from Health (Friday), seven communities, some of them among the most populated in the country, and Melilla have over 250 cases. Even the Basque Country bends the bar for “extreme risk”, with 517 positives. They are followed by Madrid with 384, Melilla with 365, Navarra with 342, Catalonia with 295, Aragon with 290, La Rioja with 268 and Cantabria with 256. Only one autonomous region, the Valencian Community with 43 cases, is in that area of ​​«low risk »In which the health authorities consider it feasible not to make use of drastic movement limitation measures similar to those contained in the decree of the state of alarm that is about to expire.

The situation of the ICUs is equally delicate, since – they explain in Health – although the fourth wave did not reach the levels of the previous ones, in the intensive care units there were still (and there are) patients from the third attack of the virus, to which is added the fact that the patients, being younger, they spend more time in ICUs because they manage to survive. Seven communities and the two autonomous cities are in this “extreme risk” area due to their ICUs: Madrid, 44%; La Rioja, 39%; Basque Country, 37%; Catalonia, 37%; Ceuta, 35%; Melilla, 29%; Navarra, 28%; Aragon, 26%, and Castilla y Léon, 26%.