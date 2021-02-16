Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The activities of the second day of the Abu Dhabi International Championship for Arabian Horse Beauty 2021, which is held at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, witnessed exciting competitions during the qualifying rounds, and the horses of the Dubai Stud achieved double after winning first place twice, and the competitions witnessed the brilliance of the mare «Prosaria» by Youssef Ahmed Abdul Latif Al Ali , Which scored the highest score during the tournament so far.

The championship is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Society.

325 horses will participate in the tournament, which includes an elite of world champions and from the purest breeds of Arabian horses, representing the best local and international stables, as well as the horses qualified from local competitions, which were able to prove their worth during previous tournaments.

The double of Dubai Stud came through “De Russell”, who won first place in the foal category for the age of one year “B” with “92.25” points, and added the second victory for the Dubai Stud “De Shahir”, which led the category of foals for the age of two years “A” and scored “92.21” points .

As for the victory of the “Prosaria” mare of the Yusef Ahmed Abdul Latif Al Ali stall, it came in the race of the mares of 7 years and above, “B”, where it achieved first place with a score of 93.10 points, which is the highest so far in the championship.

“De Hanim” announced by Mahmoud Muhammad Allan, started the activities by winning the first place in the race of mares for the age of 7 years and above, “A”, and got “92.00” points … and “Al-Aryam Hashem” won the stall of Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan First place in the category of foals, age “A”, with “91.75” points.

“AJ Ajban” for Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi won first place in the two-year-old foal category “B” and won “91.29” points, and the lead of the 3-year-old foal category went to “Al-Aryam Shaklan” for Al-Aryam Stables, who won first place with a score of “91.25” “A point, and“ De Gibran ”for the Al-Falah stall concluded the activities with the lead of the stallions, ages from 4 to 6 years,“ A ”, scoring“ 92.33 ”points.