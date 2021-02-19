The space vehicle “Perseverance” of the US Aeronautics and Space Administration “NASA” penetrated the Martian atmosphere and landed safely on the surface of a vast crater, in its first station, searching for signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

Mission managers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, near Los Angeles, cheered as radio signals arrived, confirming that the rover, which includes six tires, survived a risky landing and reached its target in a vast basin called Jizero Crater, where the bottom of a lake has long since disappeared. far.

The spacecraft made a long journey in space that began about seven months ago, during which it traveled 472 million kilometers before penetrating the Martian atmosphere at a speed of 19 thousand kilometers per hour, to begin approaching the landing point on the surface of the Red Planet.