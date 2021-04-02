The staff of the Moscow Arbitration Court, guilty of the scandal with the rude phrases with erotic overtones found in the judges’ decisions, were fired. On Friday, April 2, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the court.

According to the press service, following the results of the official audit, it was decided to dismiss them.

At the end of January it was reported that in several decisions of a particular judge of the Arbitration Court of Moscow there was a postscript “suck pussy”. This phrase is not visible in the original document, as it is in white font. In the file of the court, the publication found six orders with an abusive postscript. The text in the court decisions appeared when the lawyers copied the document into a word processor from the database.