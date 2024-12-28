The perpetrators of a beating of a seriously injured man in Arrigorriaga (Bizkaia) are being investigated for a hate crime

The Ertzaintza has opened an investigation for a hate crime to locate the perpetrators of a beating of a man carried out this past Friday, by at least three individuals, in a shopping center in Arrigorriaga (Bizkaia). The victim suffered serious injuries and the main perpetrator of the attack, a 20-year-old man, turned himself in at the police station and was brought to justice this Saturday. As reported by the Basque Department of Security, after half past nine this Friday night the Ertzain-etxea of ​​Ibaizabal learned of the attack on a man in a commercial establishment in the town of Arrigorriaga.

Civil Guard and Ertzaintza arrest three traffickers and seize 600 kilos of cocaine in a caravan in Salamanca

These events were immediately brought to the attention of the Municipal Police officers of the aforementioned town, who traveled to the scene and located the victim, who had multiple injuries all over his body. After assisting the victim and requesting the presence of health services, they gathered information about what happened and who was responsible for the events, which would have occurred among a group of at least three people, according to Europa Press.

Bizkaia already has budgets after the agreement between PNV and PSE-EE with EH Bildu



With the information obtained, the investigation work began, which resulted in the main perpetrator of the attack, a 20-year-old man, ending up appearing at municipal offices, where he was arrested, accused of a crime of injuries. The victim, who remains in the hospital, will require surgery due to his injuries. The arrested person was transferred to the offices of the Ertzain-etxea of ​​Ibaizabal. The Ertzaintza maintains the hate crime investigation open while awaiting the location of the rest of the perpetrators.