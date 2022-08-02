Nfter the fatal stabbing of his 14-year-old girlfriend, an 18-year-old in Munich was sentenced to eight years and nine months for murder. “Real lust for murder” is said to have been a motive. The Munich I Regional Court also reserved the right to order preventive detention on Tuesday; this allows preventive detention to be imposed until the end of the sentence. The court used this opportunity because the experts had assumed that there was an extremely high risk of recurrence, even for the most serious acts of violence, a court spokesman said.

According to the Chamber’s conviction, it was not a spontaneous act, but had been planned for several days. She therefore saw the murder characteristics of malice and base motives as given, since the youth, who was 17 at the time of the crime, had bought the crime knife on purpose. In addition, the girl was “killed in the supposedly safest place imaginable: sleeping in her own bed in her parents’ house”. As a motive, the court recognized genuine lust for murder and a whole bouquet of base motives.

The young man had confessed to stabbing his girlfriend while she was sleeping. Her mother, who took part in the process as a joint plaintiff, found the girl dead in bed in October last year. Her boyfriend, with whom she had spent the night in her children’s room, had disappeared. The German was arrested without resistance around 24 hours after the crime.

The public prosecutor’s office had demanded a youth sentence of eight years and ten months in their plea on Tuesday. In addition, the prosecution had requested placement in a psychiatric hospital and an order for preventive detention. The defense attorney, on the other hand, had only demanded a conviction for murder with a juvenile sentence of eight and a half years. The hearing before the youth chamber took place behind closed doors. The verdict is not yet legally binding.