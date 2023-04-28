Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

After the bloody attack in a Duisburg gym, the federal prosecutor took over the investigation. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

The investigations into the knife attacks in Duisburg are deepening. The federal prosecutor’s office intervenes and investigates the case.

Update from April 28, 5:50 p.m.: Duisburg has been shaken by bloody deeds in recent days. Now, according to witnesses, a 53-year-old woman from Duisburg’s Dellviertel has been attacked by a family member with a knife, like her Rheinische Post reported. The woman was found on the sidewalk. Passers-by alerted the police. Apparently, the woman was attacked in her apartment, finally ran into the street and collapsed there. There is apparently no connection to the knife attacks of the past few days.

Bloody deeds in Duisburg: the Federal Prosecutor’s Office intervenes

First report from April 28th: Munich – Investigations into the Knife attacks in Duisburg should now be managed by the Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Peter Frank has, according to a report in the news magazine Mirror took charge of the case. A spokeswoman confirmed this to the magazine and provided clues as to the perpetrator’s motive. Accordingly, there are probably traces of an “Islamist motivation for the crime”. Since the case has a “special importance”, it falls under the responsibility of the highest German prosecution authority.

Knife attacks in Duisburg: Syrians attacked five people within ten days

The suspect is the 26-year-old Syrian Maan D. He is said to have attacked five people with knives in his immediate vicinity within ten days. He is suspected of having fatally injured a 35-year-old with a knife on the night of Easter Sunday (April 9). The man died a few hours after the incident due to the significant number of stab and cut wounds. information of mirrors according to the trace image indicates that the suspect had tried to decapitate his victim.

On April 18, Maan D. is said to have attacked four other men in the locker room of a gym with a knife. A 21-year-old remains in mortal danger in connection with the incident. Both acts happened within a radius of less than a kilometer. Because of the physical proximity, investigators did not rule out a connection between the two acts. The suspicion was confirmed after the arrest of the Syrian. DNA traces of the killed 35-year-old and one of the victims from the gym were found on a suspect’s shoe, it was reported Mirror. So far, the 26-year-old has not commented on the allegations. (bb)