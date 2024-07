Thursday, July 11, 2024, 8:08 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

All indications are that the triple murder committed on Tuesday with a crossbow in Bushey, Hertfordshire, north of London, was the result of a romantic break-up between the alleged murderer and one of the victims.

The bodies of Carol Hunt, 61, wife of the …

This content is exclusive for subscribers