NEW YORK. The perpetrator of the shooting in a shopping center on the outskirts of Dallas in Texas has died. The police reported it to the local media, confirming that there are several injured, including children. A video showed people fleeing, as explosions were heard in rapid succession. Police have ordered the area to be evacuated. The mall is the Premium Outlets. The hunt for a potential second suspect is underway.
