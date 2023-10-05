Frank James, the perpetrator of a shooting in the New York subway in April 2022 that left ten people injured and that last January it was already declared guilty of ten terrorism crimes For each of them, he was sentenced this Thursday to ten life sentences and ten additional years.

The victims were not only those physically injured, but also those who witnessed and those who risked themselves to help, who will live with this trauma for the rest of their lives.

This was announced by the authorities in a press conference after a court hearing to impose the sentence on this 64-year-old man, who launched two smoke bombs and fired indiscriminately 32 times at the occupants of a subway car as it moved between stops during the morning rush hour.

The prosecutor of the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, said that this is how James “is accountable” to Justice after having “terrorized the city” with his attack –which he had been planning for years and fortunately no deaths were caused-, and with his subsequent search and capture, which lasted 24 hours.

“Every time he pulled the trigger he made the decision to end a life (…). Sixteen bullets hit the bodies of the cornered innocent victims. The victims were not only those physically injured, but also those who witnessed it and those who risked themselves to help, who will live with this trauma for the rest of their lives,” Peace said.

The sentence of ten life sentences received by James, to which are added 10 years for using a weapon in a violent crime, was the sentence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, and is far from the 18 years requested by his defense.

“The sentence sends a clear message to any would-be terrorist: If you plan to commit an act of violence this office will aggressively pursue federal charges against you. and will pursue him to the fullest extent of the law,” Peace added.

During the court hearing, behind closed doors, some victims were present who were able to address the condemned man, who had previously refused to attend the hearings until, for this occasion, the judge ordered the bailiffs to “use the necessary force” and do so. appear, as stated The New York Times.

James took the floor and recognized the shooting as “a cowardly act of senseless violence,” but tried to justify it as a way to “shed light” on the Administration’s treatment of the poor and spoke of the discrimination and prejudices he suffers as a man. Black man with mental illness.

“Yes, we have problems with weapons, mental illness and racism. But only one man approached him in that subway car,” the judge, William Kuntz, reprimanded him, collects the Times.

The attack, which took place on a subway line passing through the borough of Brooklyn, was the most serious recorded in many years in the Big Apple’s transportation system.and spread fear in the city as the perpetrator fled the scene by sneaking through the crowd.

According to prosecutors, the accused had been planning the attack since 2017, when he began buying weapons, as well as the costume he used to pretend to be a subway worker, with an orange reflective jacket and yellow helmet.

EFE

