The New Orleans authorities have identified the perpetrator of the massacre carried out in the bourbon street (New Orleans) like Shamsud Din Bahar Jabbarallegedly responsible for the mass accident and a subsequent shooting that has left at least 10 dead and 35 injured.

Din Jabbar42 years old and of American nationality (born in Texas), is being investigated for a possible connection with the ISISa terrorist group, after they found a flag with the terrorist group’s colors on their Ford F-150 truck, according to several local media, although neither the FBI nor authorities have confirmed it.

Possible entry from Mexico

According to Fox News, the investigation now also focuses on the vehicle with which the attack was carried out and is analyzing whether it could have crossed the border from Mexico to the United States two days ago, although it is unknown if the perpetrator of the attack was driving. .

Shamsud Din Bahar Jabbar He overcame several security bollards at the entrance to Bourbon Street before carrying out the massive attack on dozens of people who were celebrating the beginning of the New Year on one of the most touristic streets in the city. Therefore, the FBI is now investigating the event as “terrorist attack”after they found “improvised explosives” in the pickup truck used by the author. “Improvised explosive devices have been found and we are working to confirm whether they are viable devices or not,” he confirmed. Alethea Duncanassistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans office.

Two Israelis injured

As reported by the Israeli Foreign Ministrytwo Israeli citizens have been injured in the accident. Israeli authorities were in contact with their families and local hospitals, according to a ministry statement, without specifying the severity of the injuries suffered.