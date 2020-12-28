Police and FBI investigate Anthony Quinn Warner’s home. Terry Wyatt / AFP

Anthony Quinn Warner was responsible for the explosion that shook downtown Nashville (Tennessee) on Christmas morning, and as reported by the police on Sunday, the 63-year-old man would have died in it. FBI investigators found human remains at the scene of the explosion, which left three non-serious injuries, which have now been matched with Warner’s DNA to certify that the suspect died inside the motorhome that exploded at dawn this 25 of December.

This past Saturday, both the police and the FBI met at Warner’s home in Antioch, about 15 kilometers from where the explosion occurred, to search the place and speak with the neighbors of the one who until then was a suspect in the attack. In the opinion of the neighbors, Warren, who was not married, had lived for years with his parents, until his father passed away in 2011 and he finally moved to live alone in a house close to that of his mother, Betty Christine Lane, who according to the newspaper The Washington Post she could not be reached to comment on what happened.

BREAKING: Law enforcement is now announcing that Anthony Warner, 63, of Bakertown Rd, is the man believed responsible for Friday’s explosion. I have perished in the blast. No one else is presently believed to have been involved. Thank you to our federal & state partners. pic.twitter.com/PwMa1MwHvd – Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2020

According to public records, Warner obtained an explosives handling permit in November 2013, but it expired in November 2016. Between 1993 and 1998, he was a licensed alarm installer. According to the neighbors, Warner was an obsessed loner, owner of several dogs, the only subject he discussed – and rarely – with his neighbors. About three weeks ago, Warner was seen climbing a large ladder installing an antenna on the roof of his home. Obsessed with technology and the fact that it was being used to spy on and control Americans, Warner had security cameras installed around his home.

According to the FBI, all the people contacted to investigate who Warner was agreed that he was an electronics specialist with misgivings towards 5G technology, according to several local networks. Investigators believe that Warner suffered from paranoia related to this cutting-edge technology, which would fit one of the possible motivations for the attack to take place in front of the building of the telecommunications company AT&T. Warren’s goal was to disrupt telecommunications in the area as much as possible, something he did, as he left a large part of the city without fixed and mobile phone service.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 am explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH – Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Three people were taken to the hospital, but their lives are not in danger. Police have also confirmed that an unknown number of people were taken to police stations for questioning. The explosion produced a large column of smoke that could be seen from various points of the city. He smashed the windows of nearby buildings.

While the motive for the attack that killed the perpetrator himself remains unknown, the location where the motorhome was parked implies that Warner wanted to wreak havoc on communications, explained Frank Figliuzzi, former assistant to the director of counterespionage for the FBI , to the political morning program on Sundays Face the nation. “I think this is a wake-up call and a warning to all about the vulnerability of our infrastructures when any one individual can cause this damage,” concluded Figliuzzi.