The minimum age for a trial in Serbia is 14: Kosta Kecmanovic is 13 and therefore will not be able to stand trial or go to jail

From Serbia has spread in the last few hours, a news concerning Kosta Kecmanovic, the very young perpetrator of the Belgrade school massacre, in which a security guard and 8 pupils died. The 13-year-old will not go to jail, as he is too young to stand trial. It is not excluded that he may have premeditated this too.

It was a morning like many others last Wednesday a Belgradecapital of Serbia.

Around 10:00, those present in the Vladimir Ribnikar school, located in the very central Vracar district, they found themselves protagonists in a horror movie scene. Unfortunately, however, it was reality.

Kosta Kecmanovic, a 13-year-old student of the institute, grabbed a pistol and shot at anyone who appeared in front of him. 16 people hit by bullets. 9 of them, a security guard and 8 minor pupilsunfortunately, they have lost his life.

The police intervened immediately. Has arrested the little boy, who suffered confessed everything, and assisted the wounded.

The 13-year-old also had gods on him cardsin which he had transcribed all the stages of his macabre plan, including a list of those who were to be his victims.

Subsequent investigations have allowed the investigators to understand that the weapons used came from the safe of the father boy’s. The latter, currently in custody, risks up to 12 years in prison for not having supervised the weapons in his possession and in a certain sense allowing the massacre to take place.

Kosta Kecmanovic too young for a trial

Currently, as confirmed by the family lawyer Irina BorovichKosta Kecmanovic is in one psychiatric clinic for minors and the doctors are submitting him to all the necessary tests.

Also do the analyses to check if there were traces of alcohol or drugs in his blood, which however gave a negative result.

What is causing discussion in the last few hours, however, is the fact that Kosta Kecmanovic he won’t go to jail, nor will he face trial.

This is because the law in Serbia considers 14 as the minimum age for prosecution and he, born in September 2009he hasn’t turned 14 yet.

The Serbian and foreign media do not exclude the fact that the young man may have thought about this too when he so precisely premeditated his plan.