Police identified a 21-year-old man on Tuesday as the suspect in the murder of 10 people in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Identified as Ahmad AlissaAccording to a phonetic transcription of his name, quoted during a press conference, the attacker is hospitalized after being wounded in the leg. His condition is “stable” and he will soon be transferred to prison, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Authorities also identified nine victims after previously identifying a police officer who had been killed.

The victims had ages between 20 and 65 yearssaid Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Monday’s shooting in the crowded supermarket sent terrified customers and employees running for safety and stunned a state and a country that has mourned several mass murders.

Herold said police were involved in a shooting with the suspect inside the supermarket and that was when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

The attack was registered on the lines at 3 p.m. local time (18 in Argentina) at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, a city located about 50 kilometers northwest of Denver, the capital of Colorado.

Two official sources confirmed the death of an official to the local network CNN, which also reported that the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15 style rifle.

In dialogue with the same station, several witnesses indicated that a person entered the store and began shooting.

A helicopter of the KMGH signal, a CNN affiliate, recorded a shirtless man being taken out of the supermarket, who “had what appeared to be blood on the right arm and leg, and his hands appeared to be handcuffed behind him while two officers escorted him. “

Source: agencies