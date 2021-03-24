The 21-year-old man accused of killing 10 people in a supermarket in Colorado he suffered from sudden fits of rage and delusions. At high school, he was suspended for beating a classmate, acquaintances and law enforcement sources revealed.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a resident of Arvada, a Denver suburb, was jailed Tuesday and charged with murder the day after the attack on the King Snoopers grocery store in Boulder. Your first court hearing is scheduled for thursday.

On March 16, six days before the attack, Alissa purchased an assault rifle, according to the arrest affidavit. Researchers they have not discovered the reasonsaid Boulder County Attorney Michael Dougherty. They also did not know at the moment where he had acquired the weapon.

An image of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old accused of murdering 10 people in a Colorado supermarket. Photo: AFP

One of the dead was police officer Eric Talley, 51, the first to arrive with a report of shooting and a man carrying a weapon, Police Chief Maris Herold said.

According to a police officer familiar with the events, the suspect’s family told investigators they believed that Alissa suffered from some kind of mental illness and had delusions.

Relatives said that Alissa sometimes said he was being followed or persecuted, and that perhaps that made him violent. The agent informed The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for not being authorized to speak publicly about the case.

After the shooting, detectives went to Alissa’s home and found her sister-in-law, who told them that she had seen him two days earlier. playing with a weapon that looked like a “machine gun”, according to the arrest statement.

No one emerged Tuesday at the door of the Arvada home believed to belong to the suspect’s father. The two-story home with a three-car garage is located in a relatively new upper and middle-class neighborhood.

The people of Boulder approached the scene of the massacre to pay tribute to the victims. Photo: AP

Tuesday night, a Hundreds of people stood at a monument improvised near the food store adorned with flowers, candles, flags with the legend “#Boulderstrong” and 10 crosses with blue hearts and the names of the victims.

Four girls formed a circle and one of them wept as she remembered how they protested the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Others remembered the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 massacre at an Aurora movie theater.

The gun debate reignites

Aside from Agent Talley, the other dead were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, and Jodi Waters, 65.

Monday’s attack was the seventh massacre so far this year in the United States, after the one on March 16 that left eight people dead at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, according to a database compiled by AP, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The database defines the massacre as an attack with at least four deaths without counting the aggressor.

In Washington, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass stricter laws on gun ownership.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to introduce two House-approved bills that expand background check of gun buyers.

Biden supports the measures, which seem difficult to pass in a Senate where Democrats have a very narrow majority.

Source: AP