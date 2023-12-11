The Kolpinsky District Court of St. Petersburg registered the petition of Vitaly Akishin, the perpetrator of the murder of State Duma deputy Galina Starovoitova, for parole from serving his sentence. The joint press service of the city courts reported this on Monday, December 11, on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the man was sentenced to 23.5 years in prison in a maximum security penal colony. He asked to replace the remainder of the sentence with forced labor.

“Vitaly Nikolaevich has no current penalties or comments from the employer and the administration of the correctional institution (correctional institution. – Ed.), he is characterized positively, participates in charitable activities, the social life of the institution and events of the place of employment,” the publication says.

According to Art. 79 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, a person serving a sentence is subject to parole if the court finds that this person does not need to serve the full sentence. The press service also added that the materials have been handed over to the judge, but have not yet been accepted for production.

Human rights activist and co-chair of the Democratic Russia party Starovoitova was killed on the night of November 21, 1998 in the entrance of her house in St. Petersburg.

Yuri Kolchin was convicted as the organizer. He named former State Duma deputy Mikhail Glushchenko as the mastermind of the crime. In 2015, the ex-deputy was sentenced to 17 years in prison. In addition, he entered into a pre-trial agreement with the prosecutor’s office, pleaded guilty and testified against the leader of the Tambov organized crime group, Vladimir Barsukov, who in June 2020 was transferred from a colony in the Kirov region to St. Petersburg in the Starovoitova case.

Also in the case, three people received sentences ranging from 11 to 23.5 years in prison, including two direct perpetrators of the crime.

In May 2020, the ex-deputy filed a petition for parole with the Dzerzhinsky District Court of St. Petersburg. However, in June he asked the court to terminate the parole proceedings.