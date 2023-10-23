The candidates for the presidency of Argentina: Sergio Massa and Javier Milei. AP

Peronism is alive. Against all odds, Sergio Massa won the first round of the presidential elections in Argentina this Sunday. With 36.6% of the votes he put a stop to the tsunami of the extreme right. Javier Milei, the political phenomenon who burst into Argentine politics ready to break everything with a chainsaw, added 30%. Both will face each other on November 19 in a second round. The hard data hides a frustration and a miracle. The frustration was for Milei, who expected a victory that would leave him at the doors of the Casa Rosada. The miracle was for Massa, who as Minister of Economy campaigned offering terrifying data: 140% inflation, 40% poor and the Central Bank with reserves in the red. At the end of the day, the fear vote promoted by Massa defeated Milei’s fury vote. Along the way was Patricia Bullrich, from Together for Change, the alliance that in 2015 brought Mauricio Macri to the Casa Rosada. The former Minister of Security came in third place, with 23.8% of the votes, and out of the final race. The defeat has epic dimensions. The traditional right did not see Milei coming, he lost the banner of change and now faces a painful process of decomposition.

Massa had placed third in the mandatory primary elections held in August, behind Milei and Bullrich. The comeback must be sought in the province of Buenos Aires, with special attention to what in Argentina they call “the conurbano”, the districts that surround the capital. 24% of the national census is concentrated there and it was there where Peronism narrowed the difference with its rivals vote by vote. The suburbs are the most populous in the country and also the poorest. Peronism was born in those proletarian neighborhoods eighty years ago and since then it has swept the polls. Milei seemed to question this hegemony, even promising that he would end social plans, education and public health and throw tens of thousands of state employees onto the streets.

This Sunday, the wave changed direction and Peronism regained its air. The governor of the province, Axel Kicillof, close to Kirchnerism, won re-election with 44.9% in a district without a second round and gave Massa the votes necessary to get into the fight for the presidency. Peronism became strong where it should and added more than two million votes between the August primaries and the first round this Sunday.

Sergio Massa, after giving a speech at the close of election day. MARTIN COSSARINI (REUTERS)

On Monday the candidates’ fight for the votes of Together for Change will begin. Both Massa and Milei have fishing opportunities in that heterogeneous space that is the Macrista alliance. The majority of Bullrich voters are deeply anti-Peronist and would never vote for Massa or any other leader in that space. Part of that electorate will go to Milei; Those who do not want to vote for him will surely choose to stay in her house.

Milei built bridges towards that sector on Sunday night, with whom he had bitter disputes during the campaign. “I come to end the process of attacks and make a clean slate to end Kirchnerism. Beyond our differences we have to understand that we have a criminal organization in front of us, Kirchnerism is the worst thing that has happened to Argentina,” he said. Bullrich had already anticipated that if the objective is to end the Peronist Government, she is ready for battle. “We will never be accomplices of communism in Argentina, nor of the mafias that destroyed this country,” he shot in front of his followers, attributing to Massa a sympathy towards communism that is at least debatable.

Massa’s chances grow, meanwhile, among the change-makers who in the primaries opted for the head of Government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. This is a voter closer to social democracy who is willing to sacrifice his anti-Peronism if he sees an institutional danger in Milei. Massa will also have allies among the radicals who make up Together for Change. “I want to speak to those thousands of radicals who share with us democratic values ​​such as public education and the independence of powers. “I am going to make every effort in the next 30 days to earn your trust,” he told them on election night.

It would not be the first time that the Radical Civic Union, the centenary party of former presidents Raúl Alfonsín (1983-1989) and Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001), forged some type of alliance with Peronism. A good part of the 650,000 votes of the traditional left, which presented Myriam Bregman as a candidate, will also go to the Peronist. There remains a cake of almost two million votes obtained by the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, a deeply anti-Kirchnerist conservative Peronist. Hopefully most of those voters will go with Milei.

Milei will have the challenge of softening her image ahead of her. During the campaign she fired mercilessly against Peronism, but also against what she without distinction called “the political caste.” There she put politicians from all parties in the same bag, whom she accused of making a living from theft. Even his main campaign banner, the dollarization of the economy to end inflation, no longer raises the same enthusiasm among the economists who accompany him, many of them rescued from the old teams that in the nineties designed the convertibility of the peso with the dollar promoted by Carlos Menem (1989-1999). Milei no longer talks about approving the sale of organs and children, but he does talk about legalizing the carrying of weapons.

Javier Milei thanks his followers during the speech he gave this Sunday night. MATIAS BAGLIETTO (REUTERS)

Massa will not have it easy either, at the head of an economic management that is leaking everywhere. Inflation is skyrocketing and the peso is worthless. Argentines who can do so flee towards the dollar, the scarcest asset in the South American country’s economy. This week Massa received help from China, which made available 6.5 billion dollars that the minister-candidate can use to keep his administration alive at least until the second round. He can, however, be satisfied: the electoral result he obtained this Sunday sounds like a miracle.

