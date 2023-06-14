Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, in its capacity as the environmental authority responsible for regulating and protecting the environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued Resolution No. (4) of 2023 regarding the regulation of recreational fishing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This comes with the aim of supporting recreational fishing activities and promoting marine fishing sports in the emirate. The provisions of the decision apply to recreational fishing practitioners and organizers of marine fishing competitions in the marine fishing waters in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The decision prohibited the practice of recreational fishing and the organization of marine fishing competitions in the fishing waters of the emirate without obtaining a permit from the Authority.

The decision specified that the practice of recreational fishing is either for pedestrians or by using pleasure boats. Recreational fishing equipment includes line and hooks or sea fishing guns while practicing free diving (freediving) or in any other way specified by the authority. Whereas, the organization of marine fishing competitions in the fishing waters of the Emirate is limited to legal persons working in the field of marine activities.

The decision included the conditions for obtaining a recreational fishing license, which specified that the age of the applicant should not be less than eighteen years old, and those below that age are allowed to accompany an adult who has a valid license for recreational fishing. An application must be submitted to the Authority according to the form prepared for that, accompanied by the documents necessary to request a license, through the “Tamm” electronic platform for government services, including the annual license and the weekly license. To obtain a permit for marine fishing competitions, the decision stipulated that the organizing party be responsible For the provision of the necessary capabilities to ensure the safe organization of the competition, such as security and safety tools and equipment, and any other requirements specified by the Authority. An application must be submitted to the Authority in accordance with the form prepared for that, accompanied by the documents necessary for the permit request, which must include data on the proposed location, date and time for holding the competition, in addition to the types and number of fish and live aquatic resources that are intended to be caught, and the fishing tools that will be used in the competition, and the number of Contest participants. It must also specify how to dispose of the quantities of fish and live aquatic wealth caught and any other details that the applicant considers relevant.

Licensees must comply with the terms and conditions specified by the Authority in the fishing license or marine fishing competition permit, whether in relation to the number of people, the number of trips, fishing sites, the types and numbers of fish and live aquatic resources allowed to be caught, environmental requirements, or health and safety. , or other. The internationally recognized diving flag must also be placed when using a marine hunting rifle. There must be at least three (3) persons (a driver and two holders of a recreational hunting rifle license) on board the boat while hunting fish. A report on the details of the types and quantities of caught fish and live aquatic resources must be submitted to the Authority, after completing the fishing trip using the means specified by the Authority. The recreational fishing license or the marine fishing competition permit must also be presented upon request by the Authority’s employees or the competent authorities. An internationally accredited license for free diving, valid for hunting with marine hunting rifles, must also be presented upon request by the Authority’s employees or the competent authorities. A recreational fishing license or a marine fishing competition permit must not be used by anyone other than the licensee. Also, fish or live aquatic resources caught while sailing must not be disposed of, until they return to land or reach the state of anchorage or the landing area, and not sell them. In addition to not hunting or keeping live aquatic wealth or part thereof, for ornamental purposes.

Types and quantities allowed for recreational fishing

Regarding the types and quantities allowed for recreational fishing, the decision stated that it must be taken into account with what was stated in Ministerial Resolution No. 580 of 2015 regarding preventing the fishing, selling and marketing of small sizes of fish whose lengths are less than the permissible limit, and any related legislation that allows fishing for lengths and seasons. Permitted catch, and adherence to the permitted catch per day for (24) species of fish for each person and for each pleasure boat, according to the list attached to the decision. The decision also prohibited hunting, trading, keeping, or causing damage to any of the species of live aquatic wealth specified by the decision, which includes brush fish, yellow echino, red coral, sea horse fish, parrot fish (cowfish), sharks and stingrays of all kinds. Sea turtles, whales and dolphins, dugongs and coral reefs.