Jose Antonio Lopez plays will be the referee to direct the clash at the Can Misses stadium between Ibiza and Real Valladolid, this Saturday from 10:00 p.m. The 39-year-old referee born in Santander has coincided twice this season with the Pacheta team and the memory, especially in the first, is not very good. It was at the game The Toralin on matchday 8, with those from Pacheta in full recovery, playing against a Ponferradina who were then intractable; in fact, the bercianos went ahead and Valladolid had to come back and even went ahead, but the referee was in charge of frustrating the possible victory and the match ended 2-2.

The referee allowed from the initial whistle that the Ponferradina players led by Agus Medina, made too many fouls on the edge of the regulations, especially directed at Roque Mesa, who ended up unhinged, injured and changed as soon as the second half began. In addition, in that same match and after the aforementioned comeback thanks to the goals of Weissman and Alcaraz, López Toca punished Valladolid with a rigorous penalty from Diogo Queiros on Yuri that the Brazilian converted into the final 2-2 and if the punishment was not enough, expelled the Portuguese with a direct red card in that fateful minute 83′. But the negative stories of that game do not end there, since Toni suffered a very tough challenge that could be punished with expulsion and a penalty and the Blue and White team player got away scot-free, since the referee did not even point out the foul. López Toca was too permissive with Ponferradina and fussy with Real Valladolid

The other game took place in Zorrilla a few weeks later; was the Oviedo was the rival on duty and the result, this time favorable, was 2-1 and the Cantabrian referee charged Pucela with yellow cards, up to five: El Yamiq, Joaquín, Nacho, Weissman and Kike Pérez.

With 21 games directed this season, his average number of cards is almost five per game if we talk about yellow, while red has shown up to five, that is, he sends off a player every four games. This will be the first game that coincides this campaign with the Ibiza team and on this occasion he will be assisted in the VAR by Hernández Maeso.