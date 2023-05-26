Luxury fashion, the Permira fund acquires the majority of the Florence Group

Florence groupthe main Italian industrial platform serving the high-end luxury industry, announces that Permiraa globally active private equity firm, will acquire – through its own funds – the majority stake in the company from the current shareholders: VAM Investments, Italian Investment Fund, Italmobiliare and the entrepreneurs of the companies that are part of the Florence Group.

The entrepreneurs, the management team and VAM Investments will reinvest a significant stake in Florence group confirming their commitment to the project; Fondo Italiano d’Investimento will retain a minority stake. Attila Kiss will continue to lead Gruppo Florence as Chief Executive Officer e Francis Trapani will retain the office of President. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

READ ALSO: Mediobanca ready to sell its 13% of Generali: sensational turnaround by Nagel

Gruppo Florence is today the main manufacturing hub in Italy offering services ranging from product development to the production of high-end clothing and accessories, shoes and leather products for luxury brands and, in 2022, recorded a turnover of over 600 million of Euro.

Founded in 2020, Florence group was born with the aim of consolidating the fragmented production chain in the luxury sector through the aggregation of the main Italian players, in order to create an integrated platform. Today, Gruppo Florence is made up of 26 companies offering differentiated capabilities across a broad range of product categories. Its unique business model is based on a true partnership between the company’s investors and the entrepreneurs of the operating companies, all of whom have reinvested in the project as minority shareholders of Florence group.

Subscribe to the newsletter

