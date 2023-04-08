Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is not delaying, but is trying to “calibrate” the safety initiative at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to speed up its implementation. This was announced on Saturday, April 8, by Mikhail Ulyanov, permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna.

According to him, certain changes took place on March 29, after Grossi’s visit to ZNPP.

“He refused to use the word “zone” and clearly indicated that the plant itself would be the subject of protection, without the territories adjacent to it,” Ulyanov explained in an interview with TASS.

On April 5, Ulyanov noted that Russia supports the efforts of the IAEA director general to protect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, the head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev and Rafael Grossi met in Kaliningrad to discuss the protection of nuclear safety at the ZNPP.

Earlier, on March 29, an IAEA delegation headed by Grossi, together with Renat Karchaa, adviser to the General Director of the Rosenergoatom Concern, visited ZNPP. The experts assessed the situation at the site and ensured regular rotation of agency specialists at the station.

On the same day, the head of the IAEA noted that the agency was developing a new concept for the protection of the ZNPP and was discussing this issue with Moscow and Kiev. This new concept provides for a narrowing of the security zone around the station. At the same time, the main goal, according to Grossi, remains the preparation of realistic measures for the safety of the station, which can be agreed upon by all interested parties.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the station by Ukrainian troops.