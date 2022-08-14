A final agreement to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program could be reached next week. This was announced on Sunday, August 14, by Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov.

“But this is in the event that all the countries participating in the Vienna talks agree with the version of the text that was distributed by the EU coordinators on August 8. If there are amendments, objections, then it is difficult to predict the further development of events now,” he said in an interview with TASS.

On August 12, the Politico newspaper wrote that the European Union offered to reduce pressure on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in order to resume the nuclear deal with Tehran.

At the same time, Ulyanov told Izvestia that the fate of the Iranian nuclear deal would become clear approximately between August 15 and 18. He clarified: it is assumed that the parties will return to the original version of the plan, but with minor modifications in time.

In the same conversation, Ulyanov stressed that the restoration of the nuclear deal would not significantly affect the oil market, Russia does not expect any negative consequences for itself. The reason for this lies in the fact that Iran will be able to increase oil supplies only from next year.

The JCPOA was concluded in 2015. He proposed lifting sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program as a guarantee that Tehran would not receive nuclear weapons. However, in May 2018, the United States announced a unilateral withdrawal from it and the restoration of tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran gradually began to abandon its obligations under the treaty.