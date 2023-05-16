The “permanent position” is less and less popular: according to the research “Let’s start from people”, presented at the opening of the Pa 2023 Forum, from the beginning of 2021 to June 2022 the average number of candidates for each position put out to public tender was 40 people, a fifth compared to the 200 in the previous two years. Furthermore, around two out of ten winners have given up their jobs, with peaks of 50% giving up for temporary workers.

“The survey highlights for the public sector some effects of the transformation of the labor market that has already emerged in the private sector – comments Carlo Mochi Sismondi, president of FPA – on the one hand, workers today give less importance to ‘permanent jobs’ in favor of aspects such as well-being, motivation, training or smart working. On the other hand, in a shortage of qualified personnel, there is a new competition between public and private on technical profiles and between administrations, due to the congestion of competitions”. In 2022, however, civil servants returned to growth in number, reaching 3.26 million (+0.8%), the highest figure in the last decade.

The study also highlights a serious shortage of technicians and specialist profiles to meet the challenges of the Pnrr. The possibility of applying for more positions also pushes fewer and fewer people to accept a move to the North, the overpriced rents cost almost as much as half the salary of a newly hired graduate, against 18-23% in a metropolitan city in the South.