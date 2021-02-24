US President Joe Biden’s statements about Russia at the Munich Security Conference raise concerns about relations between the two countries. This was announced on Wednesday, February 24, by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky.

“The statements, of course, raise concerns about how we will interact with the United States in essence,” Polyansky said during the briefing.

Biden, speaking at the conference, announced Russia’s desire to weaken the NATO alliance and undermine the country’s cooperation with Europe. He called on the European partners of the United States to adhere to unity in the European Union and within NATO in the light of the “Russian threat”.

The politician also said that the United States will remain fully committed to NATO and the fifth article of the Washington Treaty, which defines the principle of collective defense of the alliance.

On the eve, the White House said that Washington plans to respond to unfriendly steps attributed to Russia within a few weeks. Thus, Biden’s communications assistant Jen Psaki commented on the publication in The Washington Post, which claims that the United States is preparing sanctions against Russia because of cyber attacks on American computer networks, as well as the situation around blogger Alexei Navalny.

In addition, in February, Biden accused Russia of attacking the West, as well as seeking to weaken NATO and the “European project.”

On February 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and Russia, under the current American leader, are unlikely to find agreement on most current problems, but it is necessary to continue the dialogue.

A day earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov drew attention to the fact that the United States does not stop cynical attempts to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs. Moscow, according to the diplomat, has no illusions about future relations with the United States under Biden’s presidency.