Permanent mission to the EU: Europe will have to negotiate with the Russian Federation on conflict-free coexistence

The European Union will have to negotiate with Moscow on the basics of peaceful coexistence, said Kirill Logvinov, Acting Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU. About it write “News”.

According to the diplomat, Brussels wants to maintain contacts with Russia – European leaders are talking about the need to keep diplomatic channels open. “The EU will still have to negotiate with us on the foundations of conflict-free coexistence,” Logvinov stressed.

He clarified that despite the anti-Russian rhetoric of the EU, the chambers of commerce and industry of the most developed European states continue to work in Russia. “It is uncomfortable for European business to fit into the paradigm of trade and economic relations with Russia, which is set by official Brussels,” the permanent mission stressed.

Also, Russian economic operators do not intend to refuse to work in the EU, the department added. The diplomat criticized the EU’s ideas about seizing Russian assets.

Earlier, Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, said that in order to restore relations between the Russian Federation and the EU in the gas sector, their complete depoliticization is needed.