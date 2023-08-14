The reason why the New Zealand authorities do not intend to join the AUKUS alliance (Australia, Great Britain, USA) is that Wellington has been committed to anti-nuclear policy for many years. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov.

According to him, the United States is trying to use the convenient geographical location of its allies, as well as their scientific and military potential.

At the same time, as the Russian diplomat emphasized, despite New Zealand’s involvement in certain AUKUS projects, as well as Wellington’s interest in close scientific and technological cooperation with Washington, Canberra and London, the New Zealand authorities do not plan to join the Anglo-Saxon “triumvirate”.

“The main reason for this lies in Wellington’s commitment to a longstanding anti-nuclear policy and New Zealand’s status as one of the leaders in the anti-nuclear mainstream. Joining AUKUS can lead to serious reputational losses for New Zealanders,” Gatilov explained.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Gennady Gatilov to Izvestia:

“The function of confrontation was originally laid in AUKUS”