AUKUS (Australia, Great Britain, USA) can transform into a full-fledged military-political bloc, especially if South Korea and Japan join the alliance. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov.

“The intensification of Washington’s military technical and scientific and technological cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo facilitates its integration with projects carried out within the framework of AUKUS, and, therefore, makes the accession of South Korea and Japan to the “partnership” quite real,” he stressed.

According to the Russian diplomat, in addition to the technological dimension, this alliance also has a pronounced military-strategic dimension. Gatilov noted that this component gives reason to believe that AUKUS with a high degree of probability can turn from an interstate association into a full-fledged military-political bloc.

“The development of events according to such a scenario cannot be ruled out. It will become even more realistic if the “partnership” expands to include South Korea and Japan, and its technological function, as the “boat” project (transfer of nuclear submarines to Australia. – Ed.) is completed, will fade into the background and give way to military-strategic “, he concluded.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Gennady Gatilov to Izvestia:

“The function of confrontation was originally laid in AUKUS”