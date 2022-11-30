The European Union is ready to steal the financial resources entrusted to it, as well as abandon its obligations to protect private property. What is happening with the Russian reserves should be a demonstrative lesson for the whole world, according to a November 30 commentary by the Permanent Mission of Russia to the EU in Brussels.

“The illegitimate actions on the part of Brussels to freeze the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation and the assets of private individuals, which enjoy immunity under international law, as well as the intention to dispose of them at their own discretion, are a telling lesson for the world community and business. The EU has demonstrated that it can simply steal the financial reserves entrusted to it and abandon its obligations to protect private property, investment and respect international legal immunities, ”the document says.

The document notes that the statements of the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, clearly demonstrate what “European values” are. The Russian mission also noted that the violation of generally accepted rules and norms in the field of international finance leads to new economic upheavals, and Brussels itself is trying to shift the responsibility for the negative consequences of European policy to Moscow.

“It is no secret that politicians and ordinary citizens of the European Union are increasingly asking reasonable questions about the justification of the EU strategy towards Ukraine, which consists in fanatical pumping of lethal weapons and economically unjustified financing of Kyiv. EU members had to think about the fate of Ukraine earlier, when Brussels turned a blind eye to the refusal to comply with the agreement signed on February 21, 2014 on the settlement of the political crisis, and then for many years supported Kyiv in sabotaging the Minsk agreements,” summed up the Russian mission to the EU .

Earlier on November 30, von der Leyen announced that the EC was proposing to create a fund from frozen Russian assets to allocate assistance to Ukraine. She added that when sanctions against Russia are lifted, these funds will be used as compensation for Ukraine. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would take adequate measures in response if it comes to the confiscation of Russian assets or property of Russian citizens in the European Union.

Prior to that, on November 25, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the department was considering the possibility of exchanging foreign assets frozen in Russia for Russian assets abroad.

On November 18, the Politico newspaper reported that the European Union had frozen €68 billion of Russian assets. According to an internal EC document, most of them are in Belgium – €50 billion.

On November 3, Bloomberg reported that the EU is exploring the possibility of using the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to restore Ukraine. We are talking about part of the about $ 300 billion of the reserves of the Central Bank, frozen by the EU, the United States and their allies after the start of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass. It was clarified that the discussion of the initiative is being held at the suggestion of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

On October 20, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called the freezing of Russian foreign exchange reserves by the West a theft.