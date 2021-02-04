The Permanent Deputation of the Regional Assembly accepted the proposals of PSOE and Cs to be constitute a commission to investigate the vaccination process in the Region. Citizens’ spokesman, Juan José Molina, believes that it is more sensible to set up this commission instead of asking for the list of vaccinated because “The data protection law will prevent those names from coming to light”Therefore, he considers that with the creation of this body it could be possible to investigate what happened. The proposal of the orange training contemplates that the work of the commission be developed throughout a year.

The socialist Alfonso Martínez explained that they asked for a complete list of all the people who were vaccinated. “We want to know all the people who have been vaccinated and we hope that the Government will provide this information as soon as possible,” he said, although he considers that “the sensible thing to do” would have been that “in the face of the social request, he would have made ‘motu proprio’ at the disposal of the Assembly that relationship ». In addition, they requested that the creation of the commission be voted on in plenary session and that its work be extended for three months. For its part, Podemos criticized Ciudadanos by considering it an “accomplice” of the regional government in the process to know the list of vaccinated. “They will have to explain if they did not know what was happening,” said María Marín.

From Vox, Juan José Liarte, pointed out that they will support the creation of an investigation commission to evaluate the management of the pandemic. “It is a terrible waste of time,” he said, adding that for him “the most urgent thing is to know if we have the necessary means to deal with the pandemic.”

Finally, the spokesman for the Popular Parliamentary Group, Joaquín Segado, said that they have nothing to hide and will accept the creation of said commission. “There is nothing to hide, the high officials of the PP have already put their conditions on the table and it has already been shown that no one is vaccinated. We will support any commission that is intended to clarify this matter, “he said.