Four months go a long way. And if not, tell Cádiz. In December against Celta, a negative streak of results began, losing in Vigo by a landslide (4-0) and leaving a poor image. The defeat against the Galicians left the yellows very touched, which then linked five games without winning in the League. Four months later things are very different. Cervera has the team plugged in and in search of the objective that is none other than “securing salvation as soon as possible”, as the coach himself commented at a press conference. And after having chained two victories in a row, another win against Celta I would leave the things Quite clear in the face of permanencefollow the game live on AS.com).

As not everything can be ‘rosy’, those of Cervera bring three important casualties for the meeting and some other headdress. What is certain is that Álex, Perea and Cala will miss the match due to injury. With all that, Jairo would start on the left wing; while Marcos Mauro, who was already essential against Valencia with a goal in the 88th minute, will replace Cala at the center of defense.

Celta, meanwhile, visits Cádiz with the intention of certifying virtual permanence and keep alive his slim chances of playing in Europe next year. Coudet will not be able to count on the injured Santi Mina and in his place will Ferreyra, who will act as Aspas’ companion protected by a mask after Fernando broke his nose last week. The Argentine coach recovers his usual center-back pair, Araújo-Murillo, to stop the scoring bloodletting.

Party Keys

Good luck

Cádiz has only lost one game of the last five, adding also three wins and a draw. It is in its moment.

Moral triumph

The great game against Sevilla was a dose of morale at Celta. They will be true to their style, looking for the goal with verticality and overflow.

Yellow alert

Cádiz arrives at the meeting with six warned of sanction. They are: Jairo, José Mari, Jonsson, Lozano, Espino and Salvi.

Patience

Celta know that they will have to wait for the right moment to get their hands on Cádiz, a solid team on the defensive line.

Defending

Marcos Mauro will replace the injured Cala in the center of the rear. The Argentine never makes noise and takes advantage of every opportunity he has.

Aces to follow

Ledesma

The Argentine is in top form and kept a clean sheet against Getafe completing a great match.

Denis

He is living his sweetest moment. He sacrifices himself in defense like the most and is inspired.

Ups and downs

In Cádiz, Álex Fernández, Quezada, Cala and Perea are out due to injury. Coudet will not be able to count on the injured Sergio Álvarez, Rubén, Mor and Mina. Murillo and Solari return.