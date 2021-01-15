A few days ago the last Rift of Dead by daylight And since then there have been several new additions to the multiplayer horror game from Behavior Interactive. And the new patch for the mid-chapter is now available on the PTB, which will bring with it the rework of the Clown and also the controversial changes in the game’s interface and in the animations of the survivors. However, now comes a moment of celebration, because 1.5x blood point period begins in Dead by Daylight, which this time has opted for a longer event but, yes, sacrificing double the points that the title community likes and motivates so much.
Earn 1.5x Bloodpoints for a limited time with the New Year’s #Bloodrush!
Time: Jan 15 11 AM EST – Jan 22
✨ But that’s not all! Follow us & retweet for a chance to win 1,000,000 Bloodpoints! 10 winners will be drawn when the Bloodrush ends. ✨ pic.twitter.com/4NHDoXWEJM
So says the publication of the Canadian study on its Twitter account: “Earn 1.5x blood points for a limited time with the new New Years Blood Festival! Weather: January 15 from 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) until January 22”. As if all this were not enough, the second part of the tweet has been dedicated to a raffle that Dead by Daylight has launched. If you retweet the message previously inserted in this article, you will enter the draw for a million blood points. The contest will decide its ten winners once the Blood Festival event concludes, so we will have to wait until Friday next week.
All the changes Dead by Daylight will make to the Clown
Remember that, as we mentioned previously, new animations of the survivors have generated diversity of opinion among Dead by Daylight users, especially that of running while injured and that of standing still. What has generated unanimity has been the new interface of the game, criticized by the vast majority of fans from the first moment. For now, yes, Behavior Interactive has not confirmed if you will make changes in this regard for the final version.
