The period for selling secondary apartments in Moscow has doubled

Sales of finished real estate in Moscow have become delayed – the exposure period of objects has increased twofold, calculated the real estate agency “PRO OBMEN”. Lenta.ru has the material.

If in December 2023 it took about 40-45 days to sell secondary housing, then by June 2024 Muscovites began to spend 70-72 days, or almost two and a half months, on this. The period of increased demand, typical for the end of last year, has given way to a lull. As experts explain, this is happening against the backdrop of an increase in the key rate, as well as the desire of applicants who took out a loan on the same terms to quickly close the deal. The remaining buyers are postponing an expensive purchase until the rate decreases. “In our agency, the number of transactions and advances for the first half of the year decreased by about 20 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Compared to the second half of 2023, the rush, the drop is even higher – about 35-45 percent,” said Ekaterina Nikitina, head of the PRO OBMEN real estate agency and vice president of the Moscow Realtors Guild.

The supply in the finished apartment segment, as well as prices, continues to grow. From 49.3 thousand lots in February, the range has grown to 58 thousand. Prices for secondary real estate for the first half of the year rose from 288.1 to 298.74 thousand rubles per square meter. Compared to June last year, the figure jumped by 14.6 percent. However, the average cost of properties does not reflect the real situation on the market, experts reassure. “It is important to understand that the growth of prices for the secondary market this year is technical in nature and does not reflect the objective situation. That is, in conditions of stagnation, the most budget offers were washed out of the market, due to which average prices in the first half of the year nominally grew. By about 0.2-0.6 percent monthly,” Nikitina specified.

Analysts assess the situation in the segment as satisfactory – the number of sales has decreased, but has not collapsed. The situation is stabilized by alternative transactions, when Russians sell apartments and in exchange for a small additional payment buy a new one. In this case, the mortgage is acceptable. In addition, buyers prefer to take out a loan with the hope of refinancing it in the future.

Earlier it became known that prices for finished apartments in Russia have noticeably decreased in Rostov-on-Don and Leningrad Oblast. At the same time, the greatest price increase was observed in Sochi.