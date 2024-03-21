In the summer of 1942, sisters Carla (20) and Babs (19) Musaph and Rachel Waterman (22) fled the occupied Netherlands. They do everything they can to get to England. They are scammed, slip past border guards, and survive 'starvation cures'. The perilous journey of the young Jewish women is one of the stories of the 2,150 England sailors that the National Archives put online on Thursday.

